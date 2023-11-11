Week 11 College football injury report: Latest on Brock Bowers, Quinn Ewers, Braelon Allen and more

Week 11 of the college football season is getting close, but there have been injuries to significant players. Today, we are going to look at the injury report for a few of the bigger names and what their status is for Week 11.

College Football injury report for Week 11

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Suffering from a high ankle sprain that he opted to undergo TightRope surgery to reduce recovery time, tight end Brock Bowers is not expected to play. Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated that he has begun some light jogging and is progressing in the right direction. That should rule Bowers out of this upcoming game against Ole Miss.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

After suffering a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder back on Oct. 21, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. Coach Steve Sarkisian said it looked like the old Quinn Ewers was on the field in practice.

"When he came back to practice this week he didn't show a lot of rust - physically or mentally. There wasn't a throw he couldn't make," he told CBS Sports

With a pivotal game against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Texas Longhorns need to win in order to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Running back Braelon Allen has been doing well and is questionable for this Week 11 game against the Northwestern Wildcats. He said as such on "Drew and KB" on their radio show, as he said he believes he is making a game-time decision and will see how the ankle feels from there.

Allen missed the last game against Indiana after suffering a left ankle injury in the first half against Ohio State.

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Clemson running back missed last week's game against the North Dame Fighting Irish due to a concussion. Shipley returned to practice on Monday and was in full pads, so he passed concussion protocol and should be in the starting lineup once again this week.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the Heisman Trophy candidates and suffered a head injury Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner hit him in a potential targeting play. The hit eventually knocked Daniels out of the game, but he is listed as probable for this Week 11 matchup against the Florida Gators.

Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall suffered a head injury on October 21 against Arkansas and has not played since. He still has not been cleared as he is still in concussion protocol and will miss the Week 11 matchup against the Texas State Bobcats.

Marcus Major, RB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma running back Marcus Major has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the game last week against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He is expected to test the injury out today and is listed as a game-time decision.

Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary had an eye injury when he left in the fourth quarter of last week's game because he had trouble reading the play sheet. He went to the medical tent and stayed on the bench. However, Leary said his vision is back to normal now, and is likely to suit up for Week 11 against Alabama.

Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State

Will Rogers suffered a shoulder injury on October 7 and has not played since. Coach Zack Arnett is listing him as "day-to-day" but will need to get cleared in order to play, which has been a major hurdle for him.

While speaking during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Arnett provided that there was no update.

"No new update, obviously, we have a few more days until game time. So, several more practice opportunities. The medical experts will make a final determination on his availability. So, day to day would be the right terminology for that." H/t On3

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Running back MarShawn Lloyd suffered from an undisclosed injury that he suffered last week against the California Golden Bears. However, coach Lincoln Riley provided a positive update on the situation.

"Yeah, MarShawn's done well this week. We've been pleased with him. If we don't have any issues going forward, expect him to make the trip and hopefully be available." H/t Sports Illustrated