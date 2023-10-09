Week 7 college football games to watch: Washington vs. Oregon, Notre Dame vs. USC, and more 

Week 6 in college football brought some big changes to the playoff picture. In the Red River Rivalry, the mighty Texas Longhorns suffered its first loss of the season. Georgia Tech defeated Mario Cristobal's Miami, with the Hurricanes dropping to the last spot of the AP Poll.

Louisville proved they mean business by handing Sam Hartman's Notre Dame their second defeat of the season. In a Pac-12 clash, the UCLA Bruins won an encounter with the ranked Washington State Cougars and earned the No. 18 spot in this week's ranking.

With so many upsets and changes to the rankings, the playoff picture is becoming crispier. Week 7 will be crucial to the season's future, and here are the top 10 college football games you should keep an eye out for this weekend.

Top 10 college football games to watch in Week 7

#1, No. 7 Washington vs. No.8 Oregon

Probably the most important of college football games of Week 7, both the Huskies and the Ducks have been mentioned as potential playoff hopefuls. However, they both have been outliers in the conversation, with neither school having faced a top-10 opponent yet. With Washington No. 7 and Oregon No. 8, the winner would enter the debate for the playoffs seriously.

#2, No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 USC

This is an important game for two schools with chips on their shoulders. The Fighting Irish are looking to prove they belong in the rankings after being handed their second defeat, and the Trojans need to confidently beat a ranked opponent to be in the playoff contention.

#3, No. 15 Oregon State vs. No. 18 UCLA

The Beavers and the Bruins would love to compete for a spot in their first-ever New Year's Six bowl game. They would need to enter the top 10 or get as close as possible to do that. Whoever comes on top in this game will have a better shot at it.

#4, No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Miami

The Tar Heels could make the fair point of feeling like they aren't being taken seriously this year. Mack Brown's men have a perfect record, but hardly anyone talks about them. Beating the Hurricanes and almost taking them off the ACC title race will make some noise.

#5, No. 24 Kentucky vs. Missouri

The Missouri Tigers lost their ranked status and undefeated record after losing to LSU in Week 6, while the Wildcats couldn't build on their momentum against Georgia. The Wildcats were facing the No. 1 team in the country. This game presents an opportunity for Kentucky to solidify its ranked status and for Missouri to get back in the AP Poll. Besides, SEC College football games are always entertaining.

#6, No. 17 Duke vs. NC State

This game will be an exciting rivalry clash between schools from rival states, Duke being a South Carolina university. If the Blue Devils harbor any hopes of making the ACC title game, they need to win this one. It will be intriguing to see what they do if they can't count on Riley Leonard, who's doubtful after his injury in Week 5. Besides, the ACC's college football games have been outstanding this year.

#7, No. 22 LSU vs. Auburn

The LSU Tigers won over the Mizzou in Week 6, which helped them stay in the rankings. The Tigers' season hasn't been going according to plan, with them starting the year at No. 5. It will be interesting to see how they fair against an Auburn team that kept Georgia between a score the last time they played in Week 5.

#8, No. 19 Washington State vs. Arizona

Pac-12 college football games have been very engaging this year. For example, Arizona only lost to the No. 10 Trojans by a field goal last week. It will be interesting to see what they can do to a Cougars side that has had as many highs as lows this year.

#9, No. 11 Alabama vs. Arkansas

This is a case of two teams that have underperformed this year. Alabama always expects to reach the playoffs, but their chances are very low this year. On the other hand, Arkansas had a mature team with a third-year starter, but they have been on a four-game winless streak since Week 3. However, both teams play fun football. Last year, Arkansas made it more competitive than many thought.

#10, No. 19 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

This one is simple, a clash between SEC Schools with much to win or lose. If the Aggies get upset, they return to the rankings, and Jimbo Fisher can feel safe. The Vols know they need to win to keep their ranked status.