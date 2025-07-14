Weeks after visits to Florida and Alabama, Florida State commit makes major recruitment decision

Three-star linebacker Karon Maycock has been pledged to Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class since February. This recruiting cycle has already seen the Seminoles lose several commitments, and Maycock also stirred speculation about a possible flip after taking visits to other schools.

Ad

However, Mike Norvell can breathe easy, as Maycock officially shut down his recruitment on Sunday.

"I'm not taking anymore visits -- I'm locked in, fully locked in," Maycock told Noles247.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

FSU extended an offer to Maycock nearly a year before he committed, making him the first linebacker to join their 2026 class. The Seminoles have since added another linebacker, three-star Noah LaVallee.

Maycock is the No. 36 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 65 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Following his commitment in February, Osceola recruiting analyst Pat Burnham praised his caliber:

"The first two things you see on film is that he is a runner and a hitter. I have spoken to multiple college linebacker coaches who tell me those are the first two things they look for in linebacker prospect. He is extremely physical and relentless in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Ad

"Can play between the tackles and is good at making tackles in space which is crucial into today's RPO offenses that try to create mismatches in space. Beating Miami out for a Miami kid after a 2-10 season by the Seminoles is impressive to say the least."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Maycock recorded 62 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups in eight games, per MaxPreps.

Ad

Karon Maycock shares the reasons behind sticking with Florida State

Besides Florida State, Karon Maycock took official visits to Florida, Alabama and Syracuse in June. However, the consistent support and affection he received from Mike Norvell’s program ultimately made the difference.

"Since the first day they recruited me, they never stopped, and it just felt like home every time I've been on campus," Maycock said. "Every time we've communicated, the communication is there. It just felt like family to me. The love that they have for me is different from other colleges that I visited."

Florida State has 22 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation. The Seminoles' cycle is headlined by four-star commits like cornerback Chauncey Kennon, defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, wide receiver Devin Carter and tight end Xavier Tiller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More