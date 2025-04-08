"Well that was awesome": Fans in splits over Jon Gruden's electric workout with Will Howard

College football fans liked Jon Gruden bringing back his QB camp ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gruden is a former NFL head coach and is a sports analyst for Barstool Sports. He used to host a quarterback camp with the top draft-eligible quarterbacks, and he brought it back with his first episode with Will Howard now out.

The video shows Gruden teaching Howard some plays and verbiage that will help him in the NFL.

"Well that was awesome," a fan wrote.

"Greatness next year," a fan added.

College football fans are excited that Gruden's QB camp is back and after watching, they think Howard has all the skills to be a star in the NFL.

"How is this guy not a first rounder?," a fan added.

"He was quick processing that info. He's going to be around for a long time," a fan added.

Fans think Howard has all the skills to be a solid starting NFL quarterback.

"That was an hour of football heaven. Makes me believe in Will Howard man. Gruden was made for this shit," a fan added.

"Will Howard is 6'4", 235 lbs, fast, nice arm, leadership skills, battle tested. I don't think he makes it out of the 2nd round. Would be happier with Hunter and Howard in Cleveland, over Hunter and any of the other QBs," a fan wrote.

Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship last season. He threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.

Where is Will Howard expected to be drafted?

Will Howard is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite winning the national championship last season, some didn't view him as a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL.

ESPN draft analyst Field Yates projects Howard to be drafted in the second round at 61st overall by the New Orleans Saints.

"Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores," Yates wrote.

Yates believes Howard can benefit from learning an NFL system for a year before competing for a starting job.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

