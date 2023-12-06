"Well you know he’s not winning the Heisman now" - CFB fans react to Jayden Daniels winning the SEC OPOY for 2023 

Heisman Trophy finalist Jayden Daniels was awarded the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year award by the Associated Press on Monday. The player has had an outstanding season leading the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers to a 9-3 record despite a terrible performance by their defense.

Daniels, who won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last week, is the favorite among the bookies to win the coveted Heisman with odds of -1600 in Bet 365 and -1450 in Fan Duel.

Fans react to the news of Daniels being named the top offensive player of his conference.

The majority of people seemed to be sure that he'll be awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Some fans think that giving the Heisman to Oregon's Bo Nix would be as controversial as the decision to keep Florida State out of the College Football Playoff.

True fans seem to agree the player has hugely developed since he arrived at Baton Rogue from Arizona State two years ago.

The mentions of the coveted individual award were numerous, to say the least.

For some reason, someone thought that winning the SEC Offensive Player of the Year would hamper Jayden Daniels' chances of winning the Heisman. It could be sarcasm, though.

A fan decided to keep things simple, just congratulating the signal-caller on the achievement.

The most common reply to the news was about the trophy that is set to be awarded on Saturday in New York.

Jayden Daniels 2023 season by the numbers

Jayden Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, with a whopping 40 touchdown passes and only four interceptions for LSU. His 95.7 QBR ranked first among quarterbacks nationally, with his closest competitor being Oregon's Bo Nix with a QBR of 91.0.

He completed 236 of 327 passes (72.2%) and averaged an amazing 11.7 yards per play. A true dual-threat quarterback, he also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 8.4 yards per rushing attempt.