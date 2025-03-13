"Went from gold to diamonds": Colorado fans cherish evolution of Jimmy Horn Jr.

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had a memorable time with the Colorado Buffaloes. Deion Sanders tried to recruit him during his high school career. But Horn decided to begin his collegiate journey with South Florida in 2021. After two seasons, he joined the Buffs when "Coach Prime" took over as the head coach in 2023.

On Thursday, Well Off Media shared a throwback video of Horn arriving in Boulder for the first time. In the video, he can be seen interacting with Deion Sanders Jr. with a smile on his face, excited to begin a new journey.

College football fans shared their thoughts and opinions of Jimmy Horn Jr. in the comments section of the post. Some praised the evolution of his game and his talent over the past two seasons.

"Went from gold to diamonds," one fan said.

"Facts! When you grind hard you shine hard!" another fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @welloffforever/Instagram)

"Legendary," another fan said.

A few fans shared some heartwarming words for the WR as he prepares for his professional journey in the NFL.

"The time went by too fast, but J5 is about to do some grown man shit in the NFL," one fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @welloffforever/Instagram)

"Hey baby Jimmy... miss seeing you practice with the guys. It doesn't feel real that you are going and playing on the next level, but Colorado Auntie's are proud of you. We love you, Jimmy sending you much love and light. Make em feel you on the next level. Jimmy we will be rooting for you," another fan said.

"We will misssssss you Jimmmmmmyyyyyy," a fan wrote.

Comments on post (Source: @welloffforever/Instagram)

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Jimmy Horn Jr. recorded a total of 1,008 yards and seven receiving TDs from 95 receptions. He was also one of the prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds and received a prospect grade of 5.85, projecting him as an average backup or special teams player.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is looking to improve on his 40 time during Colorado Pro Day

Despite a decent performance, the wide receiver is looking to improve his draft stock further during Colorado's Pro Day later this month.

Horn made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" last Friday. He talked about his plans for his Pro Day and how he is looking to elevate his game and improve his 40-yard dash time.

"The Combine experience was good for me," Horn said. "You know, I wasn't satisfied with everything I did, but you know, I gave them all, you know, I gotta run that 40 back one more time, because I know it's still a lot left in the tank, you know, faster than what I put on the board. So I'm working hard for this 40 to get dropped down, and I'm gonna just improve my time up better."

(from 5:00 mark onwards)

Several draft experts project the wide receiver to be a Day 2 pick during the draft in April. It will be interesting to see if things change and he can elevate himself into a first-round prospect over the next few weeks.

