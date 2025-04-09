“Went from top recruit to bargain bin”: CFB fans react as Georgia transfer QB Jaden Rashada explores landing options

College football fans are shocked that former top high school recruit Jaden Rashada is once again looking for a new home. Rashada was a four-star recruit and the No. 6-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023. He originally committed to Florida but got his release due to his NIL deal falling through.

Rasahda then transferred to Arizona State, and after one season, transferred to Georgia. Rashada didn't play at Georgia last season and is once again in the transfer portal.

With Rashada in the transfer portal, the quarterback is now talking to Western Kentucky, UConn and Tulane. After the news came out, college football fans were surprised.

"This kid went from top recruit to bargain bin quickly," a fan said.

"He’s been on one hell of a college journey. From being offered millions to this. Wow," another fan said.

College football fans are stunned at how quickly Rashada's career has fallen apart from being one of the best recruits just a couple of years ago.

"long way from that $4m "offer"," a fan said.

"What a bust that guy was," another fan said.

Rashada is hoping to prove he can be a legit starting quarterback in college and end up being a pro.

"Jaden Rashada is East Coast Malachi Nelson," a fan said.

"Who cares he’s worthless!!! Just another entitled team hopper!!!," another fan said.

It's clear that college football fans don't seem to think Rashada is all that good. It is a fall from grace for one of the top high school recruits just a couple of years ago.

Judge rules Jaden Rashada's lawsuit can proceed

Jaden Rashada had a deal to be the Florida Gators quarterback. He agreed to a NIL deal worth over $13.85 million with Florida, but he never saw the money, which led to him pulling out. Rashada ended up suing Billy Napier and a judge ruled on Tuesday that the lawsuit will go ahead.

"(It) doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand how a purportedly fraudulent NIL deal initially valued north of $13 million could induce a teenager to choose a university he otherwise would not have,” Judge M. Casey Rodgers wrote, via The Athletic.

Rashada originally committed to Miami after receiving a $9.5 million NIL offer, but Florida kept recruiting him and offered him a four-year, $13.85 million deal which he accepted.

However, several deadlines passed without Rashada getting money, which led to the lawsuit.

