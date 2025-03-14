West Alabama hires two former Alabama players to bolster coaching staff 

West Alabama just added two former Alabama players to join head coach Scott Cochran's staff. Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough and defensive lineman Damion Square were hired on to join the program.

The news was made official by West Alabama reporter Brody Smoot, who announced on X/Twitter that Scarbrough will serve as director of high school relations, while Square will be the team's new defensive line coach.

Scarbrough played for Alabama from 2014 to 2017. During that time he won two national titles with the program in 2015 and 2017. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL draft. He enjoyed a career in the NFL from 2018 to 2021 playing for teams such as the Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

He returned to Alabama to play for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL from 2022 to 2023 where he helped the team win back-to-back league titles. Now, he begins his coaching career with West Alabama. As for Square, he was an undrafted free agent after playing for Alabama from 2008 to 2012. He enjoyed a bit of a more lengthy run in the NFL.

Square played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before finding a home with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he remained for six years from 2014 to 2020. He bounced around from the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals before hanging up his cleats.

Given his extensive experience at the NFL level as a defensive lineman, Square will be a welcomed addition to the defensive coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Scott Cochran assembling promising coaching staff ahead of inaugural season with West Alabama

Cochran is beginning his first head coaching gig this upcoming season. He previously served as a strength and conditioning coach for programs such as LSU and Alabama. He's also a former special teams coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, which was his last position before accepting the head coaching gig with the West Alabama Tigers.

The NCAA Division II program finished 9-1 last season and made it to the division's playoffs. Unfortunately, they suffered a first-round exit after being defeated by the Lenoir–Rhyne Bears 34-37. Now, West Alabama will be hoping Cochran and his revamped coaching staff can take things a step further next season in 2025.

