West Alabama welcomes ex-Crimson Tide QB Blake Sims as the Tigers’ new wide receivers coach

West Alabama has hired former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Blake Sims to their coaching staff. Sims will be the team's wide receivers coach.

The school announced the hiring on social media on Thursday, as head coach Scott Cochran is filling out his staff.

"Blake Sims, as everyone knows, was an electric player for us at Alabama, but what he brought off the field is why he's perfect for this wide receiver position," Cochran said in a statement via Tuscaloosa News. "His energy, his enthusiasm to help young men develop is going to be his biggest attribute to this organization.

"I'm crazy fired up about Blake coming to join us and help our wide receivers achieve greatness."

Sims played quarterback at Alabama from 2011 until 2014 but only took on a starting role in his final season. In his career with the Crimson Tide, he went 275-for-430 for 3,731 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sims was part of the Crimson Tide roster that won the national title in 2012 and 2013.

After his college career was over, he bounced around the CFL and NFL practice and offseason rosters. He served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, in a role he has held since 2023.

West Alabama hires another former Crimson Tide as a coach

Along with Blake Sims, West Alabama hired former Crimson Tide defensive back and running back Ronnie Clark as its running backs coach.

Clark played at Alabama from 2015 until 2018, adding more playing experience to the coaching staff.

"Ronnie Clark played running back, linebacker, and maybe even some safety for us at Alabama," Head coach Scott Cochran said. "He played all over the field but what he was really good at was bringing energy and he was always on the leadership team. He was a coach and a player.

"Excited and fired up for Ronnie. I know that he will make the running backs so much better with attention, details, and playing fast and physical."

West Alabama hired Cochran to be their new head coach in February, and he has been filling out his staff. He coached in Alabama from 2007 until 2019 as their strength and conditioning coach before spending four years in the same role in Georgia.

