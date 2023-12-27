West Virginia Injury Report ahead of Mayo Bowl 2023: Updates on Preston Fox, CJ Donaldson, and more

The West Virginia Mountaineers went 8-4 on the season and are set to play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Mayo Bowl on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

West Virginia ended their season on a two-game win streak as the Mountaineers beat Cincinnati and Baylor. Heading into the Mayo Bowl, West Virginia has several players opting out, but also a few who are dealing with injuries.

West Virginia injury report ahead of Mayo Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Mountaineers have just three new players on the injury report ahead of the Mayo Bowl.

Preston Fox's injury status

Wide receiver Preston Fox is currently considered questionable to play in the Mayo Bowl on Wednesday evening.

Fox is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which may keep him out of West Virginia's bowl game.

This season, Fox has caught 26 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to play in the game against Baylor but has since been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

CJ Donaldson's injury update

Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson will not play in the Mayo Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Donaldson was able to play against Baylor but was limited to five carries for 23 yards and has since suffered an injury that will keep him out of the Mayo Bowl.

This season, Donaldson rushed for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns on 171 carries in his sophomore season.

Zach Frazier's injury update

West Virginia center Zach Frazier will not play in the Mayo Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Frazier has been arguably the best Mountaineers offensive lineman but he has been dealing with injuries all season long.

The full list of players not playing for West Virginia is as follows:

RB CJ Donaldson (injured)

RB Justin Johnson Jr. (portal)

WR Jeremiah Aaron (portal)

WR Cortez Braham Jr. (portal)

WR Davis Mallinger (portal)

WR Ja'Shaun Poke (portal)

C Zach Frazier (injured)

DL Mike Lockhart (transferred to SMU)

DE James Heard Jr. (transferred to Syracuse)

LB Lance Dixon (portal)

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (portal)

DB Hershey McLaurin (portal)

S Christion Stokes (portal)

K Danny King (transferred to Southern Utah)

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season