West Virginia Spring Game 2024: Dates, Schedule, TV Channel  & More

The West Virginia Mountaineers' annual Gold-Blue Spring Game is nearly here. The Mountaineers, like other college football teams, use spring practices and games as an opportunity to implement new systems and get a sense of who will be their starters. It is also a time when competition for positions is underway, so players need to be focused to catch the coach's eye.

The Mountaineers enter spring practices after going 9-4 and winning Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina in the 2023 season.

"We are tackling much better in the spring," coach Neal Brown told the school's website. "Well, we are in month 16 of a total revamp of how we've taught tackling, how we've worked it and it's been a year-round approach from even going back into the winter of how Mike (Joseph) and the strength and conditioning staff have worked angles, deceleration and things like that.

"So, we are showing signs that we are becoming a much better tackling team, which goes under physical toughness. We work it. We talk a lot about striking with your hands. That's a part of physical toughness. Well, we've worked that in the weight room on these strike pads that we have. We do grip training. We are still a work in progress of the identity that we need to be."

West Virginia Spring Game 2024

West Virginia only has one spring game, which will take place on Saturday, April 27. Here are all the details for the spring game:

West Virginia Spring Game TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 27.

Time: 12 p.m. ET.

TV Schedule: The game is not on TV but will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

West Virginia Spring Game Ticket Details

West Virginia's spring game is open to the public and free to attend. However, all fans must claim a general admission ticket in advance for entry to the event.

West Virginia's Gold-Blue Spring Game will be held at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers will open their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against Penn State. West Virginia will have notable games against Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Pittsburgh.