What is Billy Napier's contract buyout as Florida HC? Details explored as calls mount for Gators HC's firing after disastrous loss to USF

After starting the season with a win last week, Billy Napier has found himself on the hot seat again. The Florida Gators suffered a 16-18 loss at home against the USF Bulls. This disappointing result has led to fans demanding the firing of the fourth-year head coach.

So what does Napier's contract buyout look like?

What is Billy Napier's contract buyout?

In November 2021, Napier was announced as the new head coach of the Florida Gators. He signed a seven-year deal worth up to $51.8 million with an average annual salary of $7.4 million.

According to the contract, his buyout is 85% of his annual compensation given by the program. Thus, if the Gators decided to part ways with him, his buyout would be at around $22 million. However, if the team fires him after this season, they would owe him around $20.5 million. They would also have to pay him 50% of the buyout within 30 days after termination.

Billy Napier's performance has not been impressive in the past four seasons. He has put up a 20-20 overall record and has yet to qualify for the playoffs with his team. Last season, the Gators finished with an 8-5 record and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane.

Billy Napier takes responsibility after disappointing loss to the USF Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

In the post-game press conference, Billy Napier expressed his disappointment with the results of Saturday night.

He took responsibility for his team's loss and dissected every mistake they made that led to the Bulls securing a 16-18 victory in The Swamp.

"Not good enough, and it's my responsibility," Napier said as per Gators Online. "I think when you evaluate the game, the red zone missed opportunities caught up with us, and we let them hang around. Certainly the penalties contributed to the game. I think we had over 100 yards in penalties.

"It extended their drives, and it slowed down our drives. You add in the bad snap for the safety, and then you lose the explosive play battle and you lose the turnover margin, you don't deserve the right to win. We had seven possessions in the second half and punted six times and ultimately let them hang around. They kick a field goal there. They take it down and kick a field goal to win us."

The Gators hit the road next to take on the LSU Tigers on Sept.13. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN3 at 7:30 pm ET.

