What is Booger McFarland's real name? More about the former LSU defensive tackle

Booger McFarland is perhaps best known for his work as an analyst, having served key roles on ESPN's Monday Night Football and NFL Primetime. While the former LSU Tigers star is largely known as 'Booger', that is not in fact the name he was given at birth.

Born Anthony Darelle McFarland, the two-time Super Bowl champion received the nickname 'Booger' as a child. Speaking with the Seattle Times in 2004, McFarland revealed that the nickname came from being a bad kid.

"I was a bad kid, getting into a lot of wild stuff. I used to get called a lot of different things. But that was just the one that stuck," he said.

While 'Booger' may not be his given name, the nickname expanded beyond just his family and friends. McFarland was constantly referred to by his nickname throughout his playing career. Upon his retirement, the NFL analyst has continued to be referred to by his nickname.

How did Booger McFarland perform in his college career?

Booger McFarland joined the LSU Tigers ahead of the 1995 season. As a true freshman, he made an immediate impact with 73 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He was named SEC Freshman Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Despite missing the season opener the following season, McFarland recorded 63 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks. He was named the 1996 Peach Bowl SEC Defensive MVP and second-team All-SEC.

As a junior, McFarland finished with 54 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. He returned for his senior season, posting the best year of his college career. The Tigers defensive tackle recorded 61 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks. He was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC.

How did Booger McFarland perform in his NFL career?

Following an impressive collegiate career as a member of the LSU Tigers, Booger McFarland entered the 1999 NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him 15th overall.

In eight seasons with the Buccaneers, McFarland recorded 225 total tackles, 43.0 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and five passes defended. He helped lead Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Five games into the 2006 season, McFarland was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. During his lone season with the team, he recorded 32 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He added 2.0 more sacks in the postseason, en route to winning Super Bowl XLI and his second title. McFarland was forced to retire after a career-ending knee injury the following training camp.