What did Boston College's Khari Johnson do? Eagles DB ejected during game vs Pitt 

In a heated ACC matchup between the University of Pittsburgh and Boston College, Eagles' defensive back Khari Johnson faced ejection in the second quarter. The incident involved a blatant personal foul involving a hit to the head. This eventually led to Johnson's removal from the game.

The targeting penalty in college football has always been a contentious aspect. Basically, it is defined as forcible contact that exceeds the boundaries of a standard tackle or block. More often than not, it involves helmet-to-helmet contact.

Such penalties carry severe consequences, thus resulting in the player's ejection. This controversial play added fuel to the online debates targeting calls on social media. Fans surely never have a dull moment during such situations.

What did Boston College's Khari Johnson do?

Defensive back Khari Johnson found himself at the center of controversy in a Thursday night showdown between Boston College and Pittsburgh. Johnson found himself involved in a textbook example of initiating a targeting penalty.

The event unfolded on a first-and-10 at Pitt's 45-yard line when Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell aimed a pass towards tight end Malcolm Epps. This was in a tightly contested area by Johnson and KP Price.

In the heat of the moment, Johnson disregarded any attempt at the ball and led with his helmet in what can be called a reckless attempt to break up the pass. This immediately resulted in a flag for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Johnson's airborne hit aligns perfectly with a ‘targeting’ violation which as per NCAA guidelines, says:

“Launch a player leaving his feet to attack an opponent by an upward and forward thrust of the body to make forcible contact in the head or neck area.”

The penalty call led to the subsequent ejection of Khari Johnson and granted Pitt a 15-yard advantage. Although, despite the penalty benefitting the Panthers, their drive went in vain with the team failing to convert on a crucial fourth-and-short.

Before the eviction, Khari Johnson was having a notable game. He even secured his first career interception with a grab in the end zone. Although, his interception was initially ruled incomplete, it was overturned upon review. However, Johnson failed to build upon his performance and overshadowed it by the targeting incident.

Thursday night's clash not only intensified the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8, 2-5 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC). It also reignited the broader conversation about the interpretation and enforcement of targeting in college football.