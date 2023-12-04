The Iowa Hawkeyes lost the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night as expected. The Michigan Wolverines convincingly won 26-0, bringing Iowa's record to 10-3. What that effectively means is that the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes will face the 25th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl.

In the CFP rankings, Iowa is No. 17, and the Vols (8-4) are No. 21.

The Hawkeyes had one of the worst offensive units at the FBS level, which got even worse after losing starting quarterback Cade McNamara to injury midseason. However, a powerful defense was enough to help them win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten championship game.

Who will Iowa play in a bowl game?

The Hawkeyes will play the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Vols, who finished third in the Southeastern Conference East at 4-4, had a hard time going on the road, with a 1-3 record highlighted by an early upset loss in Week 3 to the Florida Gators 29-16 at the Swamp. Tennessee was ranked No. 11 at the time.

The other serious defeat the Vols had was a 36-7 to Mizzou in Week 10 when they were ranked No. 19 and the Tigers No. 14.

Who goes to the Citrus Bowl each year?

Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Auburn and LSU are tied for the most appearances in the Citrus Bowl with six. However, Tennessee has the best record in the event with four wins in five appearances.

When is Citrus Bowl 2023-24?

The Citrus Bowl will be played in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the game.

