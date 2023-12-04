What bowl game are Penn State Nittany Lions going to? Looking at the No.10-ranked program's postseason schedule

The Penn State Nittany Lions were ranked 10th in the final rendition of the College Football Playoff rankings. They were one of the 12 teams that will participate in a New Year's Six bowl game this season. Take a look at which bowl game they will participate in and who they will face.

What bowl game are the Penn State Nittany Lions going to?

The No. 10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will face the No. 11-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. While the matchup is one of the New Year's Six bowl games, it will not serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

The Nittany Lions have been one of the best teams in the nation. Penn State averaged 37.2 points per game, which ranked 12th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring. While they ranked just 91st in passing offense, they were ranked 24th in rushing offense.

By allowing just 11.4 points per game, they are ranked third in the nation, behind the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, who handed them their only two losses this season. They finished the regular season ranked third in passing defense and second in rushing defense.

The Rebels also had a strong season on both sides of the football. Ole Miss averaged 34.8 points per game, ranking 20th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring. They were ranked 26th in the nation in passing offense while ranking tied for 40th in rushing offense.

The No. 11-ranked program allowed 22.3 points per game, which ranked 42nd in the nation. They ranked 60th in passing defense and 67th in rushing defense.

Who goes to the Peach Bowl each season?

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl had no automatic bids until 1993, however, it would almost always featured at least one ACC or SEC program. From 1993 through 2013, an ACC and SEC program would face off with one another in the game.

Following the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the automatic bid has been removed and replaced with two 'at large' selections.

Despite this, the tradition has continued as at least one ACC or SEC team has been featured each year. While the Penn State Nittany Lions will represent the Big Ten, the Ole Miss Rebels will continue the tradition by representing the SEC.

When is the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will take place on December 30th, 2023 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will not serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ole Miss Rebels will both enter with a 10-2 record. Penn State lost to the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and No. 7-ranked Ohio State Wolverines, while Ole Miss lost to the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.