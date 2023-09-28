What did Brittany Renner say about Deion Sanders? Former JSU alum's comments on Coach Prime explored

Brittany Renner spent two seasons playing soccer at Jackson State but she is now more known for being an Instagram model.

Renner is known for trying to be with athletes, as the father of her child is PJ Washington, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets.

With that, while Deion Sanders was at Jackson State, he got Renner to come to the school and talk to the football team about what they needed to do to avoid the distractions of girls trying to get with them.

“Naturally, if you play a sport, that’s an incentive to talk to you,” Renner said. “A lot of times women, men in general. Everybody wants something. Even if we have our own thing going on, it’s like me being with you is good because you boost my stock. I boost your stock. It’s that simple.”

The hope was that Renner would get the team focused on football and pursuing their own dreams first.

However, a year after that visit, Brittany Renner went on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast and felt the video didn't show everything she was saying.

"What I didn't like about speaking at Jackson State was the way that it was marketed as I was a cautionary tale," Renner said. "If you were to play back the whole footage - what was I warning you about? If I was a gold digger, I'd be easily the dumbest one. I'd be the least successful one. I am not in a position to tell young men about what gold diggers do."

It was an interesting process for Deion Sanders to bring in someone like Brittany Renner to talk to their football team. However, it appears Renner wasn't too thrilled with why she was brought in to talk to the team.

Deion Sanders now leading Colorado

After that season, Deion Sanders left Jackson State and was hired to be the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado Oregon Football

Sanders took over a team that went 1-11 last year and because of that, there weren't too many expectations for him. However, in Week 1, Colorado was a 21-point underdog against TCU on the road and won the game.

The Buffaloes ended up starting the year 3-0 before losing to Oregon last week. Colorado will now host USC on Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated matchup.