What is BS High? When is the release date and everything you need to know about a fake high school pulling one over on ESPN

'BS High', an upcoming documentary regarding the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, is set to premiere this week.

The fake high school was able to con their way into a nationally televised game on ESPN in 2021. Take a look at how the Bishop Sycamore scandal unfolded.

What is BS High, and where and when will it air?

'BS High' is an upcoming documentary regarding Bishop Sycamore, a fake high school.

It's directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, who won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for their 2020 short film 'Two Distant Strangers'. 'BS High' will premiere on HBO Max on June 14.

According to Jarod Neece of the Tribeca Film Festival:

"From inquiries made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association to the journalists digging in, this truer-than-fiction story questions the entire business model of amateur sports.

"Directed by Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, and featuring interviews with players, families, coaches and the team’s controversial head coach Roy Johnson, this film captures your attention and searches for answers."

How did Bishop Sycamore wind up playing on ESPN?

Bishop Sycamore's rise to a nationally televised game began a few years before their ESPN debut in 2021. The school was founded in 2018, originally named Christians of Fatih Academy.

Players were reportedly recruited with a pitch that the program would be similar to IMG Academy, but there was no campus and school structure. Furthermore, there were several players who were much older than high school age with children of their own. After a 2-8 record in 2018, the program re-emerged as the Bishop Sycamore Centurions during the 2019 season.

They ended the season with a 4-5 record before facing a much tougher schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishop Sycamore was winless in six games and were outscored 227-42.

The Centurions were 0-2 entering their nationally televised matchup with IMG Academy in 2021. They were one of nearly 200 schools contacted for the matchup and the only one that accepted. IMG won the game by a 58-0 score. The nature of the game led ESPN announcers Anish Shroff and Tom Luginbill to question Bishop Sycamore's program.

Despite Centurions coach Roy Johnson failing to follow ESPN's protocols, the game aired as planned. Following the game, Johnson was fired. He was eventually replaced by Tyren Jackson, who revealed that Bishop Sycamore was not a school.

