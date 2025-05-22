"What a bunch of cowards": CFB fans react as Steve Sarkisian's Texas denies Ohio State's request to move the game’s schedule

The Texas Longhorns' season-opening trip to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes still doesn't have a time set. According to 247Sports, the issue could come from the Buckeyes wanting to push the game back a day, while Steve Sarkisian and Texas prefer to keep it as a Saturday afternoon game.

As the report was posted on X by Buckeyes beat writer Patrick Murphy on Thursday, some fans questioned why the Longhorns wouldn't accept the change.

"Texas is terrified of the Horseshoe at night," a fan said.

"Of course they did. They didn’t want the crazy blackout crowd of a night game in the Shoe," another fan wrote.

"Wow what a bunch of cowards," another fan said.

Other fans wondered how Texas could prevent the game from being scheduled at a different time. The game will be aired on Fox and likely start at noon ET, unless the schools and the broadcaster company find common ground on a scheduling change.

"Why does Texas have a say? I thought this was Fox’s call." a fan wondered.

"To be more accurate, Texas denied Ohio State’s request to move the date by one day (Sunday) so that it would be a night game. They can’t deny a kickoff time change," another fan said.

"How do they get a say it?!? I’m sure OSU won’t get to help pick the time slot in Austin next year," another fan posted.

While marquee college football games are usually played on Saturdays, the weekend before the start of the NFL season, some games have been scheduled on Sunday or even Monday night.

The game will be a rematch from last year's College Football Playoff semifinal in which the Buckeyes prevailed 28-14 at the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the championship game to earn its first title since 2014.

Urban Meyer ranks Ohio State's title team as one of the best

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer dropped some bombs on Last Thursday's edition of the "Another Dooley Noted" podcast.

Meyer reiterated his claim that the Big Ten surpassed the SEC as the best conference in the nation, but also said that the last two national champions, Michigan and Ohio State, are among the best he's ever seen.

"Everyone else started investing in their schools. And started recruiting the best player, not just the footprint," Meyer said. "As a result, the Wolverine team two years ago was one of the best teams I've seen. The Buckeyes team this year is one of the best I've ever seen. You're seeing Penn State and some of these teams have great success."

Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State the previous time they won the national title. He also won two national championships with the Florida Gators.

