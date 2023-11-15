What channel is the Buffalo vs Miami OH game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Buffalo vs Miami OH continues Week 12 of high-intensity college football action. It pits two teams with opposite fortunes thus far, as Miami OH is currently topping the MAC East while Buffalo is down in the lower half. The underdogs heading into this game are quite clear.

The RedHawks are 8-2 on the year and 5-1 in in-conference play. Safe to say, Buffalo is up against big odds heading into Yager Stadium where the RedHawks are also 3-1. Top that with a 2-3 road record for the Bulls, and there's a recipe for an almost sure-fire win here – unless fate has a different idea.

On the other hand, Buffalo is coming off two straight losses against Ohio and Toledo, two of the top teams in the MAC. It's understandable why they've struggled that much, but for now, they do have one slight advantage in the quarterback matchup. Whether they'll be able to take advantage of this or not, however, remains to be seen.

What channel is the Buffalo vs Miami OH game on?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN2 will be the broadcast network to air the Buffalo vs Miami OH college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Buffalo vs Miami OH start time

Date: November 15

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Buffalo vs Miami OH college football matchup is 7:00 p.m. E.T.

Buffalo's quarterback situation

Cole Snyder is not a name fans will hear in Heisman conversations or anything similar. But despite that, he's been having an excellent year for the Bulls relatively under the radar.

For the year, Snyder has logged splits of 186-of-332 for 1,854 pass yards (56.0 CMP%), with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. And in his last game against the Ohio Bobcats, he tallied 171 pass yards on 14 -of-21 attempts for a respectable 66.7 CMP%.

But his numbers aren't exactly the only ones proving his skillset. Last year, he was so good for the Bulls that he became only the second QB in the program's history to be on the watchlist for the Manning Award last season (via WIVB4 News). That year, he threw for an astounding 3,030 yards on 271-of-461 attempts (58.8 CMP%) and 18 total touchdowns.

Miami OH's quarterback situation

Brett Gabbert is the RedHawks' erstwhile QB1, but he's been out for about a month now after a season-ending leg injury. He took a hit in Miami OH's loss to Toledo, where he threw for 179 pass yards on 14-29 attempts. In his place, Aveon Smith stepped in and provided what he could.

He's so far thrown for 213 pass yards on 19-of-40 attempts and one touchdown in the six games he's played. One could say he's a bit of an underdog in this head-to-head QB matchup. But one should also never forget that he had a better statistical season in 2022 (1,299 pass yards on 108-of-217, 11 TDs, five interceptions), so don't count him out entirely.