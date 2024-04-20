What channel is the FSU spring Game today? When, where & how to watch the Seminoles' practice matchup

The Florida State Seminoles' spring practices are underway, and their spring game on Saturday afternoon is nearly here, with it airing on the ACC Network.

College football teams are preparing for the upcoming season with spring practices, as coaches can implement their system and figure out who will be their starters for the upcoming season.

FSU enters the season with a chip on its shoulder after the Seminoles didn't make the College Football Playoff in 2023 despite going undefeated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In spring practices, coach Mike Norvell has been pleased with what he has seen from the Seminoles roster.

"I love the competitive stuff the guys told them after practice here as a head coach, this is my ninth year just to get a pretty good sense of a team," Norvell said, via Tallahassee Democrat.

"And how the practice before the spring showcase or game in previous years, and what that would, what their approach to was seeing that mentality and just we had some passion, aggression throughout the day and it's something that we got to hone in on just keeping our mindset correct throughout the challenges. But I love the way the guys competed."

What channel is FSU's spring game today?

The FSU Seminoles spring game is set for Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

However, due to construction ongoing at Doak Campbell Stadium, the facility is operating at limited capacity, so tickets are limited.

Players to watch at FSU Spring Game

The Seminoles are returning 82 players from their 2023 ACC championship team, which went 13-0 before losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. But the biggest change is at quarterback, as Jordan Travis will be in the 2024 NFL draft.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State after one season at Oregon State, after he played three years at Clemson.

Uiagalelei is the projected starting quarterback for the Seminoles, but there is competition, so fans will be eager to see how he looks in the spring game.

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE

Marvin Jones Jr. transferred from Georgia to FSU and is projected to be one of the top pass rushers for the Seminoles.

He is the son of Marvin Jones, who also played college football at FSU, and will now have Marvin Jr. follow in his footsteps.

Last season at Georgia, Jones recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Malik Benson, WR

FSU is losing Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL, leaving Malik Benson to step into a bigger role.

Benson will need to find chemistry with Uiagalelei right away, as the two can be a big part of the Seminoles' offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback