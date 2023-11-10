What channel is the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The Week 11 matchup between Georgia Tech and Clemson will feature teams in comparable positions this season. However, one could argue that the Tigers are underperforming, but that's a discussion for another time.

Both the Yellow Jackets and the Tigers have an identical 5-4 record through nine games. They're also both coming off wins, with Georgia Tech in the midst of a two-game streak. The fact that this game is being played at the renowned Memorial Stadium bodes well for coach Dabo Swinney's team, who is 4-1 at home.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, is a good road team. They're 3-1 away from Bobby Dodd Stadium and have every bit of confidence heading into this game. These two wins also include a victory over the UNC Tar Heels, meaning one shouldn't discount the Yellow Jackets in this game at all.

So if you want to check this game out live, here's everything you need to know. Who do you root for?

What channel is the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson game on?

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN3

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC/ESPN3 will air the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 12 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson college football matchup is 12 PM E.T.

Georgia Tech quarterback situation

Yellow Jackets QB1 Haynes King might not be a household name compared to his peers, but he's been doing excellently without all the glitz and glamor.

He has thrown 2,330 yards on 179-for-283 attempts for a 63.3 CMP%, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In his most recent game versus Virginia, the former Texas A&M transfer threw for 208 yards on 23-for-30 passing with one touchdown.

Heading into this Georgia Tech vs. Clemson clash, expect King to have another great game — but not without challenge. The Tigers are No. 12 in opp yards/game and No. 11 in opp yards/play. He'll have to bring his A-game if he wants to crack that nut.

Clemson quarterback situation

Cade Klubnik has gone far from being the backup to DJ Uiagalelei, coming into his own as Clemson's QB1 this season. Heading into this matchup, he's passed for 2,056 yards for the year (201-for-320, 62.8 CMP%) with 14 TDs and six interceptions.

That said, he's coming off a relatively sub-par game against Notre Dame and will definitely look to bounce back.