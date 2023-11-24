What channel is the Kentucky vs Louisville game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

With all the food being devoured this Thanksgiving, here's hoping college football fans get some high-intensity college football action for dessert. For that, Week 13's schedule features Kentucky vs Louisville: another clash of ranked and unranked teams.

Louisville is currently ranked No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings from ESPN. With a 10-1 record this year, the Cardinals look to be well on their way to punching a ticket into the postseason. Their only loss of the year came against Pittsburgh; a game which they actually led for most of the first half. One could say they would've won that contest if not for their meltdown in the second half, where they went scoreless.

As for Kentucky, their 6-5 record means there's still a faint hope of Bowl eligibility. But for them to actually be eligible, they need almost everything to fall perfectly into place. The odds of that happening are a bit far off, but stranger things have happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Kentucky vs Louisville game on?

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will be the broadcast network to air the Kentucky vs Louisville college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Kentucky vs Louisville start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 12:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Kentucky vs Louisville college football matchup is 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Kentucky's quarterback situation

Fans perhaps can't fault Kentucky starting QB Devin Leary for the Wildcats' sub-par season. His stats for the year are excellent, all things considered: 2,234 pass yards on 181-of-321 attempts, with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But there's a lot of indication that Leary's time as a Wildcat is numbered.

Should Kentucky qualify for a Bowl game, Leary has bared plans to play in it – and it would likely be his last-ever college football game (via ASeaOfBlue). That's because he is not seeking a medical redshirt to get another year of CFB eligibility.

Expand Tweet

So come this Kentucky vs Louisville matchup, Wildcats fans should look forward to the future of their team's quarterback corps.

Louisville's quarterback situation

The Cardinals have leaned heavily on starter Jack Plummer all year, and their trust is obviously playing dividends. The senior's splits for the season are as follows: 2,710 passing yards on 197-of-301 passes, with 19 touchdowns and 10 total interceptions.

His numbers were more than enough to net him the ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honor, which he shares with NC State QB Brennan Armstrong (via CardChronicle). Aside from that, he's also led Louisville to the ACC title game this year against conference leader Florida State. Safe to say, he'll be one of the players to watch in this Kentucky vs Louisville clash.