What channel is the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Heading into Camp Randall for this Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Week 11 college football matchup, the Badgers are facing a team that's winless on the road. The Wildcats aren't doing well this year, with a 4-5 record.

On the side of Wisconsin, they're 5-4 this year with a 3-2 record at home. It's not that bad, but also not that good. The Badgers are fresh off a defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers and are actually in the middle of a two-game losing streak. One could also say the same for the Wildcats, who fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes last time out.

All in all, this Northwestern vs. Wisconsin matchup pits two teams looking for answers to possibly close their season strong. And if you want to catch the game live, here's everything you need to know.

What channel is the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game on?

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: Fubo TV

FS1 will air the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Northwestern quarterback situation

Two names come to mind for Northwestern's signal-callers: Brendan Sullivan and Ben Bryant.

Sullivan has completed 63 of 99 passes (63.6 CMP%) for 714 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. It's not a criticism of his abilities but rather of the team's ability to give him space and allow him to produce offense, which isn't much. However, against Iowa (now one of the greatest defenses in the country), the Wildcats' offense did hit a stride in a timely fashion during the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, Bryant has completed 95-161 passes for 926 pass yards (59.0 CMP%), six TDs, and three interceptions. And his recent game against Penn State saw him log 122 pass yards on 14-for-25 attempts.

It shouldn't come as a surprise if either QB gets the nod for the game.

Wisconsin quarterback situation

In the loss versus the Indiana Hoosiers, QB Braedyn Locke tallied 243 pass yards on 21-for-41 (51.2 CMP%) with a couple of touchdowns. He's been filling out well for erstwhile QB1 Tanner Mordecai who remains out for the season. But he's also a redshirt freshman with not a lot of experience, and that cost the Badgers the game against Indiana last time out.

Locke has time to improve and will look forward to this game to make a statement.