What channel is the Ohio State game on today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won the first three games in the 2023 college football campaign. They are challenged to extend their winning streak today when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their fourth game.

Last season, the Buckeyes won 21-10 against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame are currently 4-0 this season, with quarterback Sam Hartman leading their offense.

Below is all the information on where to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame today.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on today?

You can watch the game on NBC. The Buckeyes will be the lone Big Ten team tonight as they feature on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night. The major streaming option for the game is on Peacock. It is also available on Fubo TV.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame start time

Today’s marquee matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET. The game occurs at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Ohio State injury report

The Buckeyes are heading to South Bend for today’s game with a largely healthy squad. The Irish will be their first major test this season, which has given Kyle McCord ample time to settle into his role as starting quarterback. However, he gets to prove his mettle tonight against a Notre Dame defense that conceded just six points in its first two games.

Notre Dame injury report

The Fighting Irish will face the Buckeyes with the confidence of having three starters back from injury. Linebacker JD Bertrand, safety DJ Brown, and tight end Mitchell Evans have all been declared match-fit.

Tight end Eli Raridon will be absent as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Both teams are heading into the game today, understanding how important the result will be in securing a CFB playoff spot.