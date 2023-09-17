What channel is the Oklahoma vs. Tulsa game on today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

Can Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners make it three wins in a row when they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane? The Sooners will not be unnerved away from home, fueled by the wins from their first two games of the season. The Golden Hurricane, led by coach Kevin Wilson, will be hoping to cause an upset.

Tulsa are Oklahoma’s last opponent before they start facing conference opponents, beginning with Cincinnati next weekend. Here’s all the information you need to catch the game this afternoon:

What Channel is Oklahoma vs. Tulsa on today?

The game will be telecast live on ESPN2. The broadcasting crew on ESPN2 includes Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Kayla Burton. The game can also be live-streamed on the ESPN app and FuboTV, which offer a free trial for new users.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Starting Time

Today's game against Tulsa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. (EST). The game will be played at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

Oklahoma injury report

Brent Venables has all his starters available for today’s game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners in passing yards against the SMU Mustangs, throwing for 176 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas State. Venables will be counting on the quarterback to maintain his hot form against the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa injury report

Quarterbacks Cardel Williams and Braylon Braxton are both out with hand and ankle injuries, respectively. Williams threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Roman Fuller stood in for him against Washington and threw for 85 yards and a touchdown. Fuller is expected to start again for the Golden Hurricane this afternoon.

The Sooners’ record against Tulsa speaks for itself. The Oklahoma boys have emerged victorious in each of their last nine meetings against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa last managed a win against the Sooners in 1996. Oklahoma’s offense is in hot form, having accumulated 101 points from their last two games, while allowing only 11.

A dominating performance against Arkansas State saw them score 73 points without conceding any. However, SMU Mustangs were a tougher opponent, as evidenced by the 28-11 scoreline in their favor. Tulsa, on the other hand, will be coming into the game on the back of a 43-10 loss to Washington, after winning the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 42-7.

Who will emerge victorious in this contest?