What channel is Texas vs. Iowa State on: When, where and how to watch the Week 12 game

A lot of college football fans are looking forward to the Texas vs. Iowa State game this weekend. Both sides, having a lot to play for, will be coming in the field in full strength with the aim of winning.

But for its loss to rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas would be unbeaten in 10 games so far this season. However, the Longhorns face the Iowa State Cyclones this weekend with a 9-1 record.

Iowa State's 6-4 overall record this season is less impressive than Texas'. But with a 5-2 record in Big 12 play, the Cyclones will face Texas this weekend hoping to clinch a win. This will keep their Big 12 championship game hopes alive and give the Cyclones fans something to cheer for after a long arduous season.

What channel is the Texas vs. Iowa State game on?

The Week 12 college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones will be aired live on Fox. Fans who cannot watch the live TV broadcast can also explore the streaming option. The game will be livestreamed on FuboTV.

What time is the Texas vs. Iowa State game?

Texas vs. Iowa State is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The game will be played on the home ground of the Iowa State Cyclones, Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The stadium boasts of a 61,000 sitting capacity and will witness a lot of fans in the stands cheering the Cyclones to win.

Texas vs. Iowa State: The quarterback situation

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been one of the best performing quarterbacks in college football this season.

As the Longhorns face the Cyclones in Week 12, he will be looking to increase his tally of 2,232 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. In the same vein, he will look to add to his 53 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The Cyclones also have an able quarterback in Rocco Becht who has thrown for 2,121 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. In addition, he has rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns.

The Longhorns are in a better form at the moment than the Cyclones, however. Following the disappointment of the loss to Oklahoma, the Longhorns have won four consecutive games. The Cyclones, on the other hand are coming on the back of a 28-21 loss to Kansas.

Texas' ultimate goal beyond playing its last Big 12 championship game and winning it will be to secure a College Playoff berth.