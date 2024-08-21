What college football games are on Saturday? A look at opening weekend’s schedule in 2024

The 2024 college football season is set to kick off this weekend. The first game will be on Saturday, as there are four games in Week 0.

Week 0 will feature only one ranked team playing, with the Florida State Seminoles going to Ireland to take on Georgia Tech.

What college football games are on Saturday?

The full schedule for Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is as follows:

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, at noon ET

The biggest game of the college football season is Florida State taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. The game will also have "College GameDay" on set, as the game airs on ESPN.

FSU is ranked 10th in the AP poll, and the Seminoles are a 10.5-point favorite.

Montana State vs. New Mexico, 4 pm ET.

Montana State goes on the road to play New Mexico in Week 0 action at 4 pm ET at University Stadium (NM).

Montana State is an 11-point favorite with the game airing on FS1.

SMU vs Nevada, 8 pm ET

SMU is now part of the ACC and is a dark horse to win the conference, as SMU will open its 2024 college football on the road against Nevada as massive favorites.

SMU is a 25-point road favorite to defeat Nevada and start the year 1-0.

Delaware State vs. Hawaii, 11:59 pm ET

The final game of Week 0 is Delaware State traveling to Hawaii to take on the Rainbow Warriors, with kickoff set for 11:59 pm ET.

However, before the game kicks off, Delaware State had trouble getting to Hawaii as the school missed its flight on Tuesday.

"We’re working on a plan," a team spokesperson told the Star-Advertiser.

Wertz Motor Coaches took the blame for the missed flight, as they had a delay in picking up the passengers.

"An internal scheduling malfunction in our reservation system led to a delay in picking up the Delaware State University football team for their flight to Honolulu, Hawaii from JFK Airport," a statement read.

"As a result, the team missed their scheduled flight. We deeply regret the disruption this caused to the team’s travel plans. Wertz Motor Coaches values the strong relationship we have built with Delaware State University and are committed to rectifying this issue."

Hawaii is a massive 39-point favorite to defeat Delaware State.

