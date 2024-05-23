What did Corey Smith Jr. do? All we know about the former Ohio State Buckeyes WR

According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State Buckeyes former wide receiver Corey Smith Jr. has been arrested. He reportedly violated parole by failing to appear in court for an aggravated robbery charge in 2018.

Smith Jr. was arrested after officers knocked on the door at a house on Republic Avenue he was located in. After realizing the police were there, he shut the door on the officers and fled to the attic before getting arrested.

Smith Jr. was originally sentenced to 57 months in prison in March 2021 due to a meth conspiracy case. He received credit for time served beginning in August 2019. This story is still developing, so stay tuned for more details as they arise.

This is the second Ohio State player who was arrested for the meth conspiracy case. Waitman Larry "Cornbread" Frederick was also arrested at the same time. He had a similar 57-month punishment for his crime and was also credited for the estimated 18 months he served pending prosecution. He was arrested on August 5, 2019.

This case involved 10 people and had a 19-count federal indictment after The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

What did Corey Smith Jr. do with the Ohio State Buckeyes?

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a great run with Corey Smith Jr. on the roster. They won a national championship with him. He spent three years at Ohio State and did not see the field too often throughout his Buckeyes career. He played 12 games on the 2014 National Championship team, finishing with 20 receptions for 255 yards (12.8 yards per catch). However, he failed to record a touchdown.

He struggled to see the field in his next two seasons with Ohio State. Smith Jr. would appear in eight games between 2015-16 and combined for 11 catches for 96 yards (8.7 yards per reception), despite not finding the end zone. He did not have an imposing frame as he was listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds during his collegiate days.