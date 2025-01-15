What is Deion Sanders’ pay at Colorado? A look at Coach Prime’s salary in Boulder

Deion Sanders is entering the third year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders helped turn around the 1-win team to nearly competing for a Big 12 title in his second year.

However, after two years in Colorado, Sanders' name has come up for the Dallas Cowboys' job. But, what is his contract and what would Dallas have to pay to buy him out?

What is Deion Sanders' contract?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders signed a five-year $29.5 million deal with the Buffaloes. His salary in 2024 was $5.7 million, up from the $5.5 million he received in 2023, according to USA Today.

However, Sanders' contract also includes a buyout if he wants to leave Colorado. According to USA Today, Sanders' buyout throughout his deal was as follows:

Trending

Dec. 31, 2023: $15 million

$15 million Dec. 31, 2024: $10 million

$10 million Dec. 31, 2025: $8 million

$8 million Dec. 31, 2026: $5 million

$5 million Dec. 31, 2027: $2 million

With Dec. 31, 2024, now passed, if Sanders leaves Colorado this year, the school would receive a $8 million buyout from whoever hires him. But, whether or not Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will want to pay that buyout plus a salary for Sanders is uncertain.

Deion Sanders focused on coaching Colorado

Although Deion Sanders spoke to Jerry Jones about the Dallas Cowboys job, his focus is still on being the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

He previously made it clear regarding his future.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Sanders has gone 13-12 as the Buffaloes' head coach in two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place