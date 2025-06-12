"What did we do to deserve this" - Texas A&M fans in disbelief over 2025 season schedule for Mike Elko's Aggies

Mike Elko's Texas A&M has a challenging 2025 season schedule. The times and TV schedule for most of the Aggies' games were announced on Wednesday, leading to some wild reactions from fans.
"TV windows are locked in," a fan tweeted.
Some were in disbelief at the times for some Texas A&M games.
"Mississippi state night game. What did we do to deserve this," one fan wrote.
"This is a f**king disgrace, there I said it," another fan wrote.
"Utsa at 6 but USC is early…" a fan commented.
The displeasure at the times of the Aggies' matchups continued.
"Why the f**k is South Carolina gonna be early," one fan said.
"First game after a month away and they give us an early game," a fan tweeted.
"Make us go into brutal night environments in Auburn and Columbia last year and then make em the early game coming back to our place this year. & the USC game after a month away from Kyle," another fan wrote.
Here's a look at Texas A&M's schedule for the 2025 college football season (all times in ET):
- Aug. 30: vs. UTSA (6 p.m. on ESPN)
- Sept. 6: vs. Utah State (11:45 a.m. on SEC Network)
- Sept. 13: at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock)
- Sept. 20: OFF
- Sept. 27: vs. Auburn (Afternoon)
- Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State (Night)
- Oct. 11: vs. Florida (Flex)
- Oct. 18: at Arkansas (Flex)
- Oct. 25: at LSU (Flex)
- Nov. 1: OFF
- Nov. 8: at Missouri (Flex)
- Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina (Early)
- Nov. 22: vs. Samford (11 a.m.. on ESPN+/SECN+)
- Nov. 28: at Texas (6:30 p.m. on ABC)
Marcel Reed expected to get QB1 role for Mike Elko's Texas A&M in 2025 season
Marcel Reed is expected to get the QB1 role for Texas A&M in the 2025 season. He committed to the Aggies in 2023, and was initially rotated with Conner Weigman last season, before eventually getting the starting role.
In 2024, Reed posted 1,572 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for six touchdowns across 10 games.
Texas A&M hired Mike Elko in November 2023, and led the program to an 8-5 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) record last season. It will be interesting to see if the Aggies can post double-digit wins in 2025.
