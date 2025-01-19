"What dirty bulk looks like" - Fans roast Ohio State's Jack Sawyer at practice for CFP national championship game

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer was the talk of the Cotton Bowl Classic against Texas Longhorns. He sacked Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter, recovered the fumbled ball and scored an 83-yard touchdown to cement a 28-14 win. As a result, the Buckeyes will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game.

Ahead of the national championship game, a clip from the Buckeyes training was posted on Rivals' X page showing Sawyer in action.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to the clip of the 6-foot-5, 260 lbs Sawyer in training.

"5 star recruit. Played like a 2 star his entire career," one fan commented.

Some Michigan fans pulled up receipts from Sawyer getting into a brawl due to the flag-planting fiasco when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in November.

"Where was that anytime in the last 4 years vs MI? 0-4," one fan tweeted.

"Except when the MICHIGAN WOLVERINES are on the field," another fan tweeted.

"Still can't beat Michigan," one fan tweeted.

Former Ohio State linebacker hails Jack Sawyer for legendary play

During Friday's segment of the "Saturday Down South" podcast, former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter broke down Jack Sawyer's legendary play in the Cotton Bowl as seen from the sidelines, highlighting the defensive end's special relationship with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

"The ball comes out and then it pops right into his (Jack Sawyer's) hand and I'm like, 'My goodness,'" Carpenter said. "It was unbelievable watching all the coaches jump out and then grab each other and then like, guys trying to pull each other back because you don't wanna hit the ref. You know, the 15-yarder would have pulled things back, it would have been atrocious, so they had to temper that optimism.

"But for a guy who's so highly recruited, played well last season and played pretty well this season. But he's really been on fire the last six, seven weeks, to see him do that and the relationship he has with Ryan is pretty special, like that big hug, the embrace that everyone saw. It was something. I think it's the best part of college football."

During his postgame news conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day made a big declaration and named Jack Sawyer a Buckeyes legend.

"I can't say enough about Jack Sawyer," Day said. "He's a guy who loves being a Buckeye, he loves his teammates. He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's a captain. He's everything that we could possibly ask for in a captain. To make a play like that in that moment. We talked about it before the game, you wanna leave a legacy behind? You become a legend. He just became a legend at Ohio State."

A win in the national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would solidify Jack Sawyer's status in Columbus after his legendary play in the Cotton Bowl.

