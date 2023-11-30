What is the Duke's Mayo Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and more explored

Following the end of the regular season, it's now time for college football fans to gear up with excitement for the upcoming bowl season, which also includes the much-anticipated Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The top teams of each conference will battle it out for the conference championships this weekend. The full schedule of teams that will participate in this year's 48 bowl games will be announced on Sunday. Until then, let us learn more about the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

What is the Duke's Mayo Bowl in college football?

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is a yearly college football bowl game played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This bowl game began in 2002 and has gone through sponsorship changes.

Initially, when the bowl game was certified by the NCAA in 2002, it was sponsored by Continental Tire and wasa known as the Continental Tire Bowl up until 2004. From 2005 to 2010, it was sponsored by international automotive repair franchise Meineke and was called the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

In 2011, Charlotte-based departmental franchise Belk acquired the title sponsorship for three years through 2013, when it was known as the Belk Bowl. The franchise then extended its sponsorship for another six years through 2019, after which it was acquired by current sponsor Duke's Mayonnaise in 2020.

Who plays in the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

Initially, the bowl game was played between a team from the ACC and another from the Big East before the conference was disbanded in 2013.

It also had a previous tie-in with the AAC Conference. From 2014, the bowl game began to be played between teams from the ACC and the SEC after playoff teams were selected

After Duke became the new title sponsor in 2020, the second-pool selection of the Big Ten conference was also added to the list. So, now, it's a showdown between a team from the ACC and an alternating team from the SEC or the Big Ten Conference.

This arrangement is valid through the 2025 season where the Big Ten takes part in even years and the SEC takes part in odd years. The left-out conference sends a team to the Las Vegas Bowl.

When is the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2023?

This year, the bowl game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 27. It's expected to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The game will feature teams from the ACC Conference and the SEC Conference after last season's bowl between the Maryland Terrapins (Big Ten) and the NC State Wolfpack (ACC).

Fans can catch the action of this year's Mayo Bowl on ESPN.