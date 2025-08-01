  • home icon
  "What on earth kind of drill is this?": CFB fans speechless over Ole Miss RB Logan Diggs' wild build-up clip from practice

"What on earth kind of drill is this?": CFB fans speechless over Ole Miss RB Logan Diggs' wild build-up clip from practice

By Garima
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:21 GMT
NCAA Football: Army at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Army at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

As week one of fall camp winds down in Oxford, the Ole Miss Rebels are giving it their all with just 29 days until the season opener. The team has a refreshed roster, fewer injuries, and a noticeable uptick in training. Videos from the 2025 camp are popping up on social media. One such clip of running back Logan Diggs made its way to X.

In the clip, Diggs is seen powering through a resistance drill. While the RB gave it his all, the unusual look of the setup led to fans being amused.

Referring to Grok, which is a conversational AI chatbot of X, one fan wrote:

“@grok what on earth kind of drill is this? Are you seeing what we're seeing?”
“These machines are actually quite hard to push through. Did them at ucla football practice field in college,” one fan noted.
“What the f*** did I just watch,” another fan said.
Some jokes followed.

“See, you really do need length and girth in this league,” a fan wrote.
“To run through them faster obviously 😂,” a fan commented.
“Man, the media team did not think this through.,” a fan said.

Logan Diggs is on the road back after a year-long recovery

Logan Diggs looks healthy after spending 2024 sidelined after a knee surgery that he had during the offseason and missed the entire year. Diggs transferred to Ole Miss from LSU after the 2023 campaign, and his injury was first made obvious when he had to leave LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin.

It wasn’t until the Gator Bowl in January that he made his debut for the Rebels. He had one carry in that game, going for 15 yards. Now the running back is hard at work in training camp, preparing for the 2025 season.

“It’s a different feeling being on the sideline actually being out there rather than watching from the training room,” Diggs said in March on “Rebels Grove."
“I’m blessed to be out there being able to compete with these guys.”

Before transferring to Ole Miss, Diggs ran for 653 yards and seven touchdowns at LSU. The year before that, as a sophomore at Notre Dame in 2022, he totaled 822 rushing yards.

The program’s running back group is deeper this season with Logan Diggs in the lineup. The unit also includes Kewan Lacy, Domonique Thomas, Damien Taylor and Shekai Mills-Knight.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
