"What a f**king ball. Holllllyyyy s**t": Ohio State fans baffled by Lincoln Kienholz's dime at spring practice

Lincoln Kienholz is making a strong case to get the starting quarterback role at Ohio State for the 2025 season. In a video that went viral on Tuesday, the signal-caller was seen throwing a deep pass to running back James Peoples to wrap up a practice session.

Ad

Fans on social media didn't take long to react to Kienholz's pass, with some suggesting that he could be the QB1 for the Buckeyes next season.

"What a f**king ball. Holllllyyyy s**t," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Really hitting em’ in stride!!!" another added.

A few also played down Kienholz's dime, trying to point out that the QB's pass wasn't extraordinary.

"Ummm, receiver is just standing there…. Tough." one wrote.

"Not tryna be that guy here but it looks like Peoples either isn’t running at all or came to a complete stop essentially to catch this," a fan added.

Ad

"The receiver isn’t even moving," a user tweeted.

The 6-foot-3 QB attended T. F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, where he made a name for himself as one of the best prospects in the country. He racked up 3,422 yards with 46 touchdowns and rushed for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior and was named USA Today's National Athlete of the Year in 2023.

Lincoln Kienholz committed to Ohio State in 2023. He served as the team's QB3 during the 2024 season when the Buckeyes won the national title.

Ad

Lincoln Kienholz to compete with Julian Sayin for Ohio State's QB1 spot in 2025

Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz - Source: Imagn

Though it's early in Ohio State's spring practice, Lincoln Kienholz appears to be in contention to get the QB1 role for the 2025 season. He is likely to compete with Julian Sayin for the starting spot.

Ad

On Tuesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that the competition for the QB1 role is "neck and neck" between Sayin and Kienholz.

Many believed that Sayin would be the successor to Howard for the next college football season, but Kienholz's impressive displays at the team's spring training will give Day and Co. a lot to think about.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place