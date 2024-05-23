What did Florida’s Michai Boireau do? All we know about the Florida football player’s arrest

Michai Boireau, a freshman defensive lineman for the Florida Gators, had to spend two nights in Monroe County Jail after he was charged with fleeing and causing serious injury with his vehicle. Steve Reece of the Monroe County Reporter reported that Boireau was jailed on Saturday night for hitting another driver and then fleeing Monroe County deputies at 150 miles per hour.

Boireau was also charged with marijuana possession and a team spokesman stated that Florida coach Billy Napier was aware of the situation.

Michai Boireau was released on Monday on a $60,000 bond. The sheriff's report states that he was driving at 150 mph and recklessly switched lanes. The police lost sight of him but saw a wrecked Chevrolet Malibu in the median and Boireau's BMW with him walking on the shoulder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boireau claimed he was traveling back to school and fled due to the fact he had a suspended license. A plastic bag with marijuana was found in the car and he admitted that it was his.

What do we know about Michai Boireau?

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Michai Boireau is listed at 6-foot-4.75 inches and 382 pounds. He is preparing for his first college football season and was the 22nd-ranked defensive lineman in 2024 and the 55th-ranked overall prospect in the state of Georgia by Rivals.

While playing at Creekside High School, the school finished as the state runner-up last season. He played 23 games in high school and finished with 86 total tackles (27 solo, 59 assisted), 12.0 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and five sacks. He had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Michigan before ultimately choosing the Florida Gators as his team.

Has there been any punishment sent down by the Florida Gators?

As of this writing, the Florida Gators have not announced a punishment for Michai Boireau. While there's still room for potential disciplinary action, it wasn't anticipated that he would see much playing time as a true freshman. It will be interesting to see what the Florida Gators will decide to do.