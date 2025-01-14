“What a glow down.”: CFB fans left unimpressed as former LSU, Texas A&M CB joins UNLV

Denver Harris, a cornerback who has played for the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers, has announced that he will be transferring again. Harris, who most recently played for the UTSA Roadrunners, will be joining the UNLV Rebels for the 2025 season.

Here is how fans responded to Harris's move on social media. Fans were generally disappointed that Harris had not managed to make a mark despite his potential as a top prospect in the 2022 class.

"What a glow down," one fan said

"One of the biggest disappointments in recent memory," another fan said

Fans spoke about the Rebels bringing in another play through the transfer portal

"UNLV has really been getting after it," one fan said

"UNLV with ANOTHER," an X user wrote.

"UNLV been working a little bit," one fan wrote.

Some fans spoke about Harris's decision to choose UNLV over the Oklahoma Sooners.

"Thank God he didn't end up in Oklahoma. Talk about a bad apple," a college football fan wrote.

"OU losing battles to ULNV," an X user wrote.

Some fans noted how this was the fourth school that Harris was going to play for.

"If you’re going to your 4th school in as many years. You’re probably the problem," one fan said.

"Bro trying to hit the entire alphabet," another fan said on X.

Denver Harris's transfer history

For the last three seasons, Denver Harris has been on three different teams. A five-star prospect in his class, he started with the Texas A&M Aggies. The freshman was able to make 14 tackles that season. However, he was suspended twice during that season and would eventually move from the Aggies to the LSU Tigers.

But, as with his time with the Aggies, the spell in Baton Rouge did not last long. He was again punished for his behavior and would only play in four games during his only season with LSU, making seven tackles. He again entered the transfer portal, finding himself at USTA for 2024.

Taking advantage of the new NCAA rule that allowed those who had transferred before moving to their current team to not sit out for a year, Harris was able to have a good season in a stable environment. He recorded 16 tackles and is believed to be an improving player.

