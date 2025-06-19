"What is going on?" - CFB insider casts doubts on Bill Belichick's success as UNC amid Jordon Hudson drama-filled off-season

When Bill Belichick announced that he would be the next coach of UNC, many people thought that the legendary NFL coach would bring the same amount of success he had with the Patriots to Chapel Hill. What people were not expecting was Belichick to bring uncharacteristic drama to the program.

The drama surrounding Belichick's relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson has drawn more media attention in recent months than actual developments within the football program.

On Thursday, college football analyst J.D. PicKell summed up the situation, a sentiment that echoed what many fans were already thinking. He said: (Timestamp: 1:48)

"What is going on with Bill Belichick and that institution? We are talking about Jordon Hudson more than who is going to be the starting quarterback for them."

Belichick's relationship with Hudson has been the main story surrounding the UNC program this offseason. This increased attention started after the now-infamous interview on a Sunday morning program. This was a soft interview where Belichick was promoting his new book.

However, what was generally a forgettable interview turned into something much more noteworthy when Jordan was heard off-camera telling Belichick that he did not have to answer questions about their relationship.

This then spiraled into Pablo Torre's large-scale investigative reports on the couple's private life, sparking debate across the football world about how much influence Hudson, who is not a Tar Heels employee, may have over the program's operations.

As J.D. PicKell noted, the attention surrounding Hudson has shifted the spotlight away from the Tar Heels roster. While the players prepare for a season under new coach Belichick, with all eyes upon them, they continue to struggle for relevance.

Who will be the UNC starting quarterback for 2025?

Another thing that J.D. PicKell mentioned in the video was the race to be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels in 2025.

The current favorite for the role is Gio Lopez, who was brought in by Belichick during the offseason after entering the transfer portal. Lopez is coming off a breakout season with the South Alabama Jaguars, where he threw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading them to a 7-6 record.

Still a sophomore, Lopez has multiple years of eligibility remaining. Here, under Bill Belichick's guidance, he could develop into a star, much like Tom Brady did in New England.

