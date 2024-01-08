"What are you going to say now?" - Blake Corum questions Michigan critics ahead of the National Championship game

It remains “Michigan vs. everybody” ahead of Monday night's national championship game in Houston, and Blake Corum is reinstating that. The star running back believes those hating the Wolverines have no point at the stage, considering all the team has proven amid the sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan has been subjected to intense scrutiny since the announcement of the sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA. Nonetheless, the Wolverines have continued their impressive form, winning all their games, and Corum is asking what else is required of the team.

“What are you going to say now?" Blake Corum told ESPN's Robert Griffin III on Saturday. "You go back and say with everything — the sign-stealing, whatever you want to call it — boom. After that happened, people got fired. We played Penn State, we played Ohio State, we played Iowa, we played Alabama. What else do y’all want?”

Blake Corum claims Michigan is a good team

Michigan has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant teams in college football over the last couple of years. The Wolverines have a 35-1 record in the previous three regular seasons, won the last three Big Ten titles, and have participated in three College Football Playoff games in a row.

However, their success has been lately attributed to the sign-stealing allegation. The Wolverines are being investigated for alleged in-person scouting at future opponents’ games. Nonetheless, Blake Corum believes the Wolverines are a good team and have proven that.

“We’ve proven a point,” Corum said. “We’re a good team. With all the stuff that’s going on, we’re a good team. So we went through a lot of adversity this year, but to everyone who said we shouldn’t be in the natty, or they shouldn’t have been allowed to be in the College Football Playoff.

“What are you going to say now? You’re just wasting your breath at this point.”

Will Michigan win the national championship?

Top-ranked Michigan has undoubtedly had an impressive season, continuing the legacy the school has built under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have been dominant all season, winning the Big Ten championship, and are entering the national title game in Houston undefeated.

However, they face a huge challenge against an equally undefeated Washington team that also claimed the Pac-12 championship. While Michigan is considered the favorite for the title, the No. 4 Huskies threaten the Wolverines' route to winning their first national championship since 1997.

The Wolverines will be counting on the brilliance of players like Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, and a host of others against the Huskies on Monday night.