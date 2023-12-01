What grade is Jayden Daniels in? LSU QB's academic status explored

Jayden Daniels took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is awarded to the best quarterback in the nation, on Thursday. The LSU Tigers quarterback remains among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy entering conference championship week.

Daniels was able to prove his doubters wrong and establish himself as a legitimate NFL prospect, which many did not believe he could do entering the season. He led the Tigers to a 9-3 record while putting together an elite season.

The fifth-year quarterback has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has completed 72.2% of his passes while adding 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In 55 career games, all of which were starts, over the past five seasons, Daniels has accounted for 12,750 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He has completed 66.3% of his passes while adding 3,307 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 617 carries.

Jayden Daniels academic status

Jayden Daniels initially joined the Arizona State Sun Devils as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Sun Devils, earning his undergraduate degree in that same time frame.

After graduating from Arizona State, Daniels joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal. He has spent the last two years pursuing a master's degree in liberal arts from LSU while also serving as the team's starting quarterback.

After a career year that could result in him winning the Heisman Trophy, Daniels is expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. It is unclear if he will receive his master's degree at the end of the academic year or if he will have to return to LSU to complete the degree.

Where could Jayden Daniels land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Entering the season, Jayden Daniels was projected to be selected in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, if he was drafted at all. Perhaps no player in the country has seen their draft stock improve more than the LSU Tigers quarterback over the course of the 2023 season.

Daniels is now considered a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Furthermore, some projections have him going as high as the top 10 and being the third quarterback off the board behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.