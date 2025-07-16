"What these guys are making is peanuts": Johnny Manziel asks Carson Beck & Co. to look at bigger picture after $6 million NIL deal makes waves

Miami quarterback Carson Beck made a big move this offseason, transferring from Georgia to Miami for his final NCAA season. Part of the reason he made the move was because, according to Essentially Sports, Beck signed a $6 million NIL deal with the Hurricanes.

This is a huge amount of money for a college athlete to make. However, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel is not impressed. In an appearance on "Always College Football" on Tuesday, Manziel spoke with analyst Greg McElroy about the deal and what it means in the big picture.

"What these guys are making now, in reality, is peanuts," Manziel said.

He then spoke about the state of college football and gave some advice to young players as they navigate the NIL era of college football.

"I think the main thing is, you know, it’s great to be getting paid while you’re in college right now. But it’s not the real money that you’re looking for," Manziel said. "It’s that second contract that you get to in the NFL that changes your life forever. Football needs to be the main thing. In college, if you have three, maybe four years to get as good as you possibly can."

Johnny Manziel emphasizes the importance of college for Carson Beck and other college athletes

Also in the conversation with Greg McElroy, Johnny Manziel spoke about the importance of athletes setting themselves up for success during their college years. He spoke about how it helps set the stage for their pro careers.

"A lot of its on you," Manziel said. "So you really have to use your time in college and focus on the game and realize that even though you’re making a couple hundred thousand dollars here and there, it may seem like it’s a huge deal.

"Really the main focus is on getting as good as you can, putting yourself into a position to go to the next level and get drafted and ultimately, try and get to that second contract."

If anyone can give advice to Carson Beck and other college athletes on this topic, it is Johnny Manziel. Manziel was a superstar at Texas A&M, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. However, after becoming the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL draft, he struggled to find success as a pro.

Manziel only appeared in 15 career NFL games in 2014 and 2015 before his NFL career came to an end. He never got his second NFL contract.

