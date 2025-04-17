What happened at Florida State? All we know about the shooting that led to cancellation of athletic events

Florida State has canceled all home athletic events through Sunday following an on-campus shooting on Thursday. According to reports, the incident has left two people dead and six others injured. The suspected shooter is reportedly in custody.

"All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled," the statement read. "Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available."

The university sent out an alert while the shooting was active near the student union around noon ET. The alert urged those on campus to shelter in place while those outside to stay away.

Classes have been canceled through Friday.

While the spring practice is still on, the cancellation of athletic events will not affect the football team, as Florida State is not holding a spring game this year due to stadium renovation.

However, the university's baseball team was slated to open a three-game home series against Virginia on Thursday. Also, the Seminoles softball team was set to begin its final home series of the regular season against Georgia Tech on Friday.

Victims of the Florida State shooting are currently receiving medical attention

While two deaths have been reported in the shooting incident, the six injured individuals have reportedly been taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for necessary medical attention. The hospital released a statement on the current situation of the victims.

"TMH has six patients related to this incident, all of which are currently in fair condition. Our dedicated trauma teams are providing the highest level of care to all patients, and we remain fully mobilized to meet their needs,” Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure the accuracy of information, we will provide updates as appropriate."We ask for the community’s support and compassion during this difficult time."

The suspected shooter was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy. He was reported to have used a firearm belonging to his mother, who serves as a school resource deputy. Ikner was shot by first responders and transported to the hospital.

