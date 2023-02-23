What happened to Jamon Dumas-Johnson? Univ. of Georgia linebacker arrested on multiple charges

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a linebacker for the University of Georgia, was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges.

Dumas-Johnson was arrested by police on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, per the Athens-Clarke County booking records. He was booked into jail at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest and then released at 7:15 p.m.

The supposed race took place on January 10, when a University of Georgia police officer said he observed "two newer model Dodge Chargers" beside one another at a red light. When the stoplight turned green, the officer said the cars "spun their tires and began racing" at a "high rate of speed."

The officer also noted that he turned on the lights in his patrol car and drove upwards of 75 miles per hour, but his car was not fast enough to catch them. Nonetheless, the police inquired about the matter and, in the end, got a judge to sign off on a warrant for Jamon Dumas-Johnson's arrest.

Police say they tried to reach Dumas-Johnson by telephone, but were unable to do so. Authorities left the Georgia Bulldogs linebacker a voicemail informing him there was a warrant for his arrest and ordered him to turn himself into the county jail.

The university released a statement on the matter, commenting that they are aware of the incident:

"We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established.

"As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

Dumas-Johnson was a vital part of the Bulldogs' success last season, winning the national championship over the TCU Horned Frogs last month.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson and his career at Georgia thus far

Jamon Dumas-Johnson was second on the Bulldogs squad with 70 total tackles and led the Bulldogs with nine tackles for loss in the 2022 season. He has six sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 91 total tackles in his two seasons with the team.

It is unknown what punishment is on the horizon for the soon-to-be junior linebacker.

