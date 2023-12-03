Ladd McConkey was seen limping towards the end of the first half of the SEC championship game this Saturday. McConkey had been carrying a right ankle injury since Week 10, and it seems the effort of today's game made the injury fully reappear.

The player first appeared to suffer an injury during the Week 10 game against the Ole Miss Rebels. While he wasn't necessarily forced off the field, Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff took him off the field to protect him.

The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Georgia Bulldogs 17-7 into the second half of the SEC championship game. While Jalen Milroe hasn't had a great game in the center of the huddle for the Tide, the defensive unit has been able to stop the Dawgs offense.

Ladd McConkey, one injury among many

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive guard Tate Ratledge, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, wide receiver Rara Thomas, and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson were all questionable today.

The Dawgs managed to get all of them back except for Thomas and Dumas-Johnson.

Throughout the game, McConkey and Bowers have been seen struggling due to their previous injuries, which has helped the job of an inspired Alabama defense. The analysts at CBS have even ventured that Smart should give some of the five-star freshmen and sophomores a chance to catch the Crimson Tide.

Jalen Milroe vs. Carson Beck by the numbers

Neither quarterback has looked particularly inspired tonight, with both having thrown for less than 150 yards. Milroe is 6-13, throwing for 110 yards with two touchdown passes. Beck hasn't done any better, going 12-15 with 104 passing yards.

Alabama relied heavily on the running game in the first half, running for 63 yards in a committee effort led by Roydell Williams. Despite not having a great game stat-wise, Milroe has shown an ability to extend plays when under pressure, which has allowed him to get key passes for touchdowns.