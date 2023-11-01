What happened to Miyan Williams? Exploring Ohio State RB's season-ending injury

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams has been shut down for the season following a season-ending procedure. While details of his injury have not yet been made available, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that his season is over. Speaking at his weekly press conference, Day said:

"Miyan's actually going to be out for the year. I feel really bad for Miyan that he's not going to be able to play. [He] had a procedue done and they let us know that he's going to be out for the season. Miyan's done a lot of great things for us and that's a big hit for that room and for our team, but the good news is we have some good depth in that room and Tony [Alford has] done a great job building it."

Check out Ryan Day's comments on Miyan Williams below:

Williams has battled injuries for much of the season, appearing in just six games and receiving more than seven touches in just one game. He does, however, have two seasons of eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear if he will return to the Buckeyes next season.

How has Miyan Williams performed in his college career?

Miyan Williams joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted his true freshman season as he appeared in just four games and finished with 64 rushing yards on just 10 carries.

The following season, he stepped into a larger role as TreVeyon Henderson's backup. While he missed three games, he ran for 508 yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. He added nine receptions for 74 receiving yards. Henderson battled injuries the following season, opening the door to more playing time for Williams.

He would end up leading the Buckeyes in both rushing yards and touchdowns in 2022, despite missing two games. Williams finished with 825 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries. He added five catches for 27 receiving yards.

The 22-year-old has been a part of a three-headed backfield for Ohio State this season. In six games, he has run for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries. He has also caught four passes for 42 yards. While his season has been cut short, it is unclear if Williams will return to the Buckeyes for another season.