What happened to Will Shipley? Exploring events that led to Clemson’s RB being carted off the field

Junior running back Will Shipley has been one of the best players for the Clemson Tigers and in all of college football throughout the season. He has been relatively quiet throughout the Taxslayer Gator Bowl today against the Kentucky Wildcats, but suffered an injury in potentially his final college football game.

In the fourth quarter, he was returning a kickoff and got a huge play return, bringing the football across midfield to put the Tigers in excellent field position. However, when he was pushed out of bounds by the kicking team, Will Shipley went down awkwardly and was helped to the sideline before being carted off.

Will Shipley was one of the few players for the Clemson Tigers who were eligible for the 2024 NFL draft but did not opt out of the game. He is officially questionable to return to the game but likely will not. Throughout the game, he has 11 carries for 29 yards (2.6 yards per attempt) while also having two catches for nine yards (4.5 yards per reception).

Prayers go out to Will Shipley, as the injury looked scary, but no official report has been released as of this writing.

Where will Will Shipley be selected in the 2024 NFL draft if he enters the draft pool?

Will Shipley has been one of the best offensive weapons in recent memory for the Clemson Tigers.

Shipley has been one of the top running back prospects in all of college football, and after spending three years with Clemson, people projected him to join the 2024 NFL draft. It is important to note that Shipley has not announced anything in regard to his future.

Depending on the extent of the injury, Shipley's draft status can fluctuate a bit. He was projected to be a third-round pick according to most draft prognosticators. There are a handful of running backs eligible for the 2024 NFL draft that are likely going to be selected before him and with the running back position being less desirable for NFL general managers to pay, Shipley will be a Day 2 selection.

Even if the injury is major and forces him to miss significant time, he should be fine for the beginning of next season in either the NFL or college football. He is a solid pass-catching back as well as an instinctive runner, so teams will be interested in his services.

