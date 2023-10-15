What happened to Xavier Truss? Injury update on the Georgia offensive tackle

Georgia Bulldogs senior offensive tackle Xavier Truss picked up an injury in Saturday's 37-20 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Truss left the field in pain after suffering an injury to his lower body in the heat of the contest against Vanderbilt. The OT became Georgia’s second player to leave the field injured during the game.

Earlier, tight end Brock Bowers was also forced to abandon the matchup after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his ankle. Bowers’ injury came seven plays before Truss headed to the locker room injured. The star TE was moved to the injury tent, where he was tended to, after which he joined Truss in the locker room.

The Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton had just had his fourth successful down conversion run at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter when Truss limped off the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Xavier Truss was also being tended to in the injury tent. Georgia fans will hope that whatever injury he has sustained is not serious enough to keep him sidelined for a long time. Truss has been an important part of Kirby Smart’s team this season. He was a starter in Georgia’s win over TCU in the 2022 CFP national championship.

When will Xavier Truss return to action?

Further evaluations will be carried out on Xavier Truss in the next few hours to determine the exact kind of injury he has sustained. The diagnosis will determine how long Truss is going to be out.

Xavier Truss and the Georgia Bulldogs were in the process of earning their seventh win of the season in as many games when he got injured. No. 1 Georgia began the season as the favorite to win the SEC and the CFP national championships. However, there were doubts about the team’s ability to replicate its success from the past two years again this year.

Three-peating the national championship is an achievement without precedent in the annals of college football. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of the most recent effort by Alabama to win the three-peat in 2013 as a member of Nick Saban's coaching staff.

Concerns about crucial members of the team from the 2021 and 2022 dominance leaving the team have been raised. Stetson Bennett’s position has been taken over by quarterback Carson Beck, who is leaving no stone unturned to prove himself worthy of the role.

With a win over Vanderbilt, Georgia remains No. 1. And the team will look forward to the next round of college football, full of confidence that it can go all the way.