What happens if Oklahoma beats TCU in Week 13? Big 12 Championship Game scenarios explored

The Big 12 Championship Game remains the only Power Five conference title game without at least one spot locked up entering the final week of the regular season. While there are two spots remaining, the No.7-ranked 10-1 Texas Longhorns, who are 7-1 in conference play, have the opportunity to clinch one of those positions, as well as the top seed in the conference, with a victory when they host the 6-5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are 5-3 in conference play, on Friday night.

Here's a look at the scenarios in which the No.14-ranked Oklahoma Sooners can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game:

How can the Oklahoma Sooners clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game?

The 9-2 Oklahoma Sooners, who are 6-2 in conference play, are much more difficult than both the Texas Longhorns and No.23-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. They will need to beat the 5-6 TCU Horned Frogs, who are 3-5 in conference play, on Friday night.

Their easiest path to the postseason would involve the Longhorns beating the Texas Red Raiders and the 8-3 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are also 6-2 in conference play, losing to the 5-6 BYU Cougars, who are just 2-6 in conference play, on Saturday. Regardless of the other matchups in the conference, they would claim the second spot in the conference title if all three results take place.

If both Oklahoma teams lose, the No.21-ranked 8-3 Kansas State Wildcats, who are also 6-2 in conference play, would have an opportunity to lock up a matchup with the Longhorns by defeating the 6-5 Iowa State Cyclones, who are 5-3 in conference play.

If Texas loses on Friday night, chaos could ensue in the Big 12. If two of the remaining two-loss teams also lose in Week 13, the Longhorns and the team that wins would be in the conference championship. If two, or even all three, of the remaining teams win, there would be several scenarios at play depending on which teams were in the tiebreaker pool.

In a scenario where tiebreakers come into play, the most likely scenario remains a matchup between the Sooners and Cowboys. For Oklahoma, however, they will need to take care of business and need either Oklahoma State or Texas to lose to have a chance at playing in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 3rd.