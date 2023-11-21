What happens if Oklahoma State beats BYU in Week 13? Big 12 Championship Game scenarios explored

The Big 12 Championship Game remains the only Power Five conference title game without at least one spot locked up entering the final week of the regular season.

While there are two spots remaining, the No.7-ranked 10-1 Texas Longhorns, who are 7-1 in conference play, have the opportunity to clinch one of those positions, as well as the top seed in the conference. They will do so with a victory when they host the 6-5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are 5-3 in conference play, on Friday.

Take a look at the scenarios in which the No. 23-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game below.

How can the Oklahoma State Cowboys clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game?

If the Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the job of the 8-3 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are 6-2 in conference play, becomes very straightforward. If they beat the 5-6 BYU Cougars, who are 2-6 in conference play, on Saturday, regardless of the other matchups in the conference, they are in.

If they lose, though, there are plenty of options on the table. If the No.14-ranked 9-2 Oklahoma Sooners, who are also 6-2 in conference play, beat the 5-6 TCU Horned Frogs, who are 3-5 in conference play, on Friday, they will claim the second spot in the conference title.

If both Oklahoma teams lose, the No.21- ranked 8-3 Kansas State Wildcats, who are 6-2 in conference play, will have an opportunity to lock up a matchup with the Longhorns by beating the 6-5 Iowa State Cyclones, who are 5-3 in conference play.

If the Longhorns lose on Friday night, chaos could ensue in the Big 12. If two of the remaining two-loss teams also lose in Week 13, Texas and the team that won will be in the conference championship. If two, or all three, of the remaining teams win, there will be several scenarios at play depending on which teams were in the tiebreaker pool.

If tiebreakers come into play, the most likely scenario remains a matchup between the Sooners and Cowboys. For Oklahoma State, though, things remain simple going into their game against a BYU team that has struggled in conference play.

All they have to do is win and they will play the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 3.