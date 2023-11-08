What happens if Ole Miss wins against Georgia? CFP, NY6 Bowl scenarios explored

The Ole Miss Rebels face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Week 11 of the college football season.

The program is 8-1 (5-1 in the SEC), and coach Lane Kiffin has the opportunity to pull off an upset and become a major threat. Let's take a look at what would happen if the Ole Miss Rebels win this upcoming game, which would be huge for their playoff chances.

What happens if Ole Miss wins against Georgia?

College Football Playoff appearance?

The Ole Miss Rebels are sitting a few spots out of the College Football Playoff, as Tuesday's rankings placed them ninth for the postseason. With only four teams making it this season to compete for the national championship, there's a lot of interest to see if they can climb over those teams ahead of them.

If they beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 11, that would give the Ole Miss Rebels three wins over ranked teams, as they have beaten the Tulane Green Wave and LSU Tigers this year. They lost the tiebreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide by losing 24-10.

There's a very slim chance that they could make the playoffs, as they would need to outperform Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Washington. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, it's possible but not probable.

New Year's Six bowl games?

The New Year's Six bowl games (NY6) would be a more likely scenario for the Ole Miss Rebels if they knock off the Georgia Bulldogs. Three of the six bowl games have specific conference ties, as the Sugar Bowl typically has an SEC program associated with it.

It would be the SEC champion, but the conference winner would almost certainly be in the College Football Playoff. In that event, the non-conference winner with the best AP ranking would be chosen.

If the Rebels knock off the Bulldogs, who's to say they would not be that program? They would have a head-to-head win over both Georgia and LSU, meaning if they're not in the College Football Playoff, it's likely Alabama, the only team to beat them so far, would make it.

That's likely to happen, and even if Ole Miss fails to be the top-ranked SEC team, they deserve to be in one of the New Year's Six bowl games after a Week 11 win.